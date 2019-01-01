I-League 2018-19: Petr Gigiu - Chennai City FC will be champions

Churchill Brothers boss Petr Gigiu suggested that they could have won the tie by a bigger margin…

Chennai City FC were just a win away from being crowned I-League champions but Churchill Brothers spoiled their party by beating them 3-2 in Goa on Friday. Willis Plaza netted a brace to keep the I-League 2018-19 title race alive

Churchill coach Petr Gigiu apologised to their fans for not being in the title race even after playing quality football throughout the season.

He said, “I'm sorry because we did not win some other games till now to be in the title race. Our team showed today that they can play very good and the mistakes in some games were accidents. Today the score could be 6 or 7-2. If these players remain in the team next season, sure we will be champions (next season).”

Chennai City coach Akbar Nawaz had complained after the match about the uneven bounce of the Tilak Maidan turf but Gigiu refuted the oppositions claim.

“The field is the same for us and the opponent. So it is not an excuse (to make). Both teams played on the same ground, The Romanian coach opined.

Churchill Brothers’ win meant that East Bengal remained alive in the title race but Petr Gigiu suggested that Chennai will eventually win the league as they play their last match at home.

He said, “Chennai City will be champions. With their last game at home, it's normal to win. My opinion is that they will be champions, but we proved today that we could have also been the champions. Maybe next season will be Churchill's.”