I-League 2018-19: Khalid Jamil guide Mohun Bagan to three points against clueless Minerva Punjab

Omar Elhussieny and Aser Dipanda on target against Minerva Punjab...

Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways under the guidance of Khalid Jamil after beating Minerva 2-0 at the Saltlake Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Sony Norde once again stole the limelight for Bagan as he was the livewire for the Mariners in the attacking third.

As far as goal scoring is concerned Aser Dipanda regained his shooting boots while Omar El Hussieny scored the other from the spot.

Khalid Jamil in his debut match for Mohun Bagan made five changes to the side from the previous defeat against Real Kashmir. Dalraj Singh and Gurjinder Kumar made their way back into a four-man backline. Former Mumbai FC player Darren Caldeira started in place of Sourav Das in midfield. Khiangte was dropped from the matchday squad and Azharuddin Mallick started on the left flank. Ugandan striker Henry Kisekka also found himself relgated to the bench as Jamil prefereed to start with Aser Dipanda.

Whereas Minerva Punjab also shook up things in the middle since their 2-0 loss against Churchill Brothers. Prabhjot Singh, Akshdeep Singh, Thoiba Singh and Yu Kuboki made their way into the starting line-up as Paul Munster chose to field his side in a 5-4-1 formation.

It was one way traffic for the entire first half as Mohun Bagan looked a rejuvenated side under Jamil. Sony Norde started on the right but soon reverted to his usual position on the left flank.

Bagan kept knocking on Minerva's goal but The Warriors held their fort well to weather the initial onslaught.

Just when Minerva were starting to enjoy some possession Lancine Toure brought down Dipanda inside the box and referee Ramaswamy Srikrishna Coimbatore had no qualms in pointing towards the spot. Omar Elhussieny stepped up and calmly slotted into the net sending Bhaskar Roy the wrong way.

Bagan continued thier domination in the second half as well. Yuta Kinowaki and Omar were winning the midfield battle against Minerva which complicated matters for Munster's team.

It was a sublime through ball from Norde which bisected the two centre-backs to set up Dipanda for Bagan's second in the 69th minute. The Cameroonian striker latched on to the through ball and kept his calm in an one-on-one position with the keeper to score his fifth of the campaign.

In the 74th minute Bagan could have increased their but Roy dived to his left to deny Omar after the Egyptian was brilliantly set up by Yuta Kinowaki just at the edge of the box.

Minerva started pouring men forward in the last quarter of the match but could breah Bagan's defence.

The hosts will continue to enjoy home advantage when take on NEROCA on December 12 whereas the defending champions will face Gokulam Kerala in Chandigarh on January 19.