I-League 2018-19: Aizawl hold Real Kashmir to a dull draw at home
Real Kashmir
Both the teams created ample opportunities but failed to convert them into goals which forced them to settle for a point at the end of 90 minutes.
Whereas David Robertson chose to field an unchanged starting XI that beat Mohun Bagan in their previous game.
Aizawl started as the brighter side of the two and Remsanga should have drawn first blood but the winger failed to keep his shot on target with only the keeper to beat.
Both the teams were locked in an intense midfield battle but lack of passing accuracy was not helping their cause.
Kashmir started on the front foot after the break but their profligacy in front of goal continued to hurt their interests.
Interim coach Lalbiakkima threw all his aces in search of three points at home by bringing on Albert Zohmingmawia and Isak Vanlalruatfela in the last quarter but a sturdy Kashmir defence held their fort.
Aizawl FC will next face Chennai City FC away from home on January 18 whereas Real Kashmir will continue their journey on the road as they will be next hosted by Shillong Lajong on January 19.