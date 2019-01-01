'I know he's going to stay' - Lukaku says there's 'no doubt' Solskjaer gets permanent Man Utd job

The Belgium forward is fully confident that the interim boss at Old Trafford will remain with the Red Devils going forward

Romelu Lukaku says there is "no doubt" that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain on as manager going forward.

The Norwegian boss was brought in by the club following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December, but was only handed the interim tag as he moved over from Molde.

But the Red Devils have been on a stunning run of form under the former forward, winning 14 of 17 games while drawing two others since he took charge.

The one loss came against , a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, but Manchester United miraculously overcame that defeat with a 3-1 win at Parc des Princes on Wednesday to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the .

With that achievement, Solskajer has all but solidified his status going forward, with Lukaku saying he's completely confident the boss will stay on.

"I know he's going to stay. There's no doubt about that," Lukaku told Viasport.

"He wants to stay. The players want him to stay. We're doing really well. We're playing like Manchester United should play and he's a young coach with young players as well.

"This is a perfect environment to develop and hopefully win trophies in the near future.

"I think they've already discussed that. I'm just happy he's here and hope he's going to stay for many years."

Man Utd have surged under Solskjaer, sealing their quarter-final spot while also performing well in the league to salvage a chance of finishing in the top four.

And Lukaku says Solskjaer's management style has clicked with the squad, inspiring players to push on for more.

"It's always about confidence and belief. When you look at our team, there are a lot of players with a lot of self-confidence, but he gives us the right words at the right time," he said.

"That's what you need. Sometimes as a young player, you need somebody to wake you up but also sometimes to give you his arm so you can lean on him.

"That's what he does really well. He finds that perfect balance. "

A former forward himself, Solskjaer initially opted to leave Lukaku on the bench in the early weeks of his tenure, but the international has jumped into top form in recent weeks.

Lukaku has scored two goals in each of his last three matches, and he credits Solskjaer with helping him get there.

"A lot of hard work, especially with the coach. Like I said, I'm really glad to work with him and he understands me and he knows what I can do," the Belgian striker said.

"He gave me a good platform to perform, and as a team, because football is a team sport, as a team he keeps us really hungry.

"We want more. Even though we won today, we have another important game at the weekend. Let's enjoy this today, and then on Friday when we come back to training, we'll prepare for the next game."