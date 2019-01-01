'I just couldn’t wait for this game' - Liverpool win helped Robertson move on from Scotland woe

The Reds defender got back to winning ways at club level after a sobering week with his national team

Andy Robertson says taking to the pitch for against Newcastle helped him get over a “tough” international break with .

Robertson played a key role in the Reds’ 3-1 win at Anfield on Saturday that maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

The win combined with Manchester City’s shock defeat at Norwich moved Jurgen Klopp’s side five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It was a successful end to a difficult week for Robertson, whose Scotland side suffered damaging Euro 2020 qualifying defeats at home to and over the international break.

The 25-year-old says the fall out from those defeats sparked some private reflection of his own performances.

“Trust me, it can happen. Unfortunately, it happened twice over that last week,” he said. “I lock myself away. I don’t like to talk to anyone.

“That’s up to me to deal with and I dealt with it in the way that I felt was right and I’ll continue to do that. But I hope I’m not dealing with it because that means my performances are better and the team’s performances are better.

"It’s a team game, it’s not just one person, and unfortunately we didn’t perform as a team last week. I was just looking forward to getting back out on the pitch, not letting it affect me and try and concentrate on my game and things like that.

“Don’t get me wrong, last week was tough, and I just couldn’t wait for this game. Once the Scotland games were out of the way and the dust had settled, I couldn’t wait for the (Newcastle) game because I wanted to get back to good performances. I feel as if I did that.”

As Scotland captain, Robertson has had to bear the brunt of the criticism over the past week.

The 27-year-old accepts that comes with the role but believes higher profile players have regularly been scapegoated for the national team’s failings over the past decade.

“That’s something you have to deal with when you go up there,” he added. “Darren Fletcher dealt with it for ten, 12 years when he was at the top at and now I’m facing it.

“That’s something I have to deal with up in Scotland and I need to deal better with.”