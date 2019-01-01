'I hope we sign world-class players' - Iwobi denies Arsenal exit reports

The 23-year-old was reported to be concerned about his playing time if the Ivory Coast international completed a permanent switch to Emirates Stadium

Alex Iwobi has dismissed reports linking him with an exit by claiming he wants the Gunners to sign 'world-class' players.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Wilfried Zaha this summer but they are yet to meet 's valuation of the Ivorian talisman.

Iwobi admitted the arrival of the Ivorian talisman would 'add more stress' to his chances of playing regularly but he won't be sitting on the bench indefinitely.

In contrast, the international told Goal during the 2019 in , he would welcome competition from the Gunners' transfer targets including Yannick Carrasco, if they arrive.

The recent reports placed his future at Emirates Stadium in doubt but he has come out to assure fans he would stay put in Unai Emery's team for the next campaign.

"Fake news and click bait! I don’t know why some newspapers enjoy twisting words. I hope we sign world-class players at Arsenal and progress as a team. I’m looking forward to the new season," Iwobi tweeted.

Fake News & Click Bait! I Don’t know Why Some Newspapers Enjoy Twisting Words 🤷🏽‍♂️🙄. I Hope We Sign World Class Players @Arsenal And Progress As A Team 🙏🏽. I’m Looking Forward To The New Season. Happy Sunday 😊. pic.twitter.com/xcadu8t2kC — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) July 21, 2019

In August 2018, Iwobi signed a long-term contract that will keep him in North London until 2022.

He is currently on an extended break from Arsenal's pre-season tour after helping Nigeria finish third at Afcon.