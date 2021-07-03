‘I hope they get back where they belong’ – Ikpeazu’s message to Wycombe Wanderers after Middlesbrough move

The 26-year-old signed a three-year contract on Friday to move clubs in England and has penned a message to Chairboys fans

Ugandan international Uche Ikpeazu has penned an emotional message to Wycombe Wanderers after sealing his transfer to Middlesbrough on Friday.

The 26-year-old was unveiled as a Boro player after completing the formalities of his move ahead of the start of pre-season training after his new team agreed a deal with Wycombe for his services.

But in a message to his former club on his Instagram page, Ikpeazu said: “I didn’t expect to be saying bye so soon but sometimes in life opportunities come you just can’t turn down.

“I just want to say a big thank you to Wycombe Wanderers FC. I appreciate the opportunity you gave me! People say Wycombe is such a unique club and so I wondered what it would be like to play for them.

“I now understand why and feel really blessed and privileged to have been a part of such a special club.”

The player continued: “I also want to thank all the staff and everyone connected to the club, especially The Gaffer, Gareth Ainsworth, who has played an integral part in my development on and off the field! The amount of faith he has shown in me, bringing me to the Championship, and having the belief in me throughout is something I’ll never forget.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank my teammates who have played a key role in my progress both as a footballer and person in such a short space of time. I’m grateful for every single one of you and you are genuinely the best group of people I have shared a dressing room with.

“I wish the club the very best for the future and I will be watching and praying they get back to where they belong! You’ve gained a fan in me. Thank you.”

The player has also talked about his move to Boro by stating: “I’m absolutely delighted to have joined @theboroofficial a massive club with big ambitions and I’m now relishing the challenge to help us achieve something special this season.

“Let’s get to work.”

Ikpeazu scored against Middlesbrough at Adams Park last season with a terrific strike and he was Wycombe’s leading goalscorer in a campaign that ultimately saw them relegated from the Championship on the final day of the season, their fate sealed, ironically, at the Riverside.

The striker was a product of Reading’s Academy before he went on to join Watford. Loan spells with Crewe, Doncaster, Port Vale, and Blackpool all followed before a two-season spell at Cambridge produced 22 goals in 80 appearances.

He went on to be a runner-up in the Scottish Cup during a spell in the SPL with Hearts before returning south of the border at the start of last season when he signed for newly promoted Wycombe.

Last October, the then-Uganda coach Johnathan McKinstry named Ikpeazu in the provisional squad to face South Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match but he could not make his debut as the match was postponed.