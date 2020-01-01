‘I have become a modern player’ – Rennes’ Hamari Traore pleased with his development

The Mali international has spoken of how he has improved on his defensive and offensive play since joining the Red and Blacks

right-back Hamari Traore is delighted with his development and feels he is now a modern player.

The 28-year-old started his career at Paris FC as a forward before he was converted to a defender and has been impressive in the role.

The Mali international had hands in six goals scored by his side in the recently abruptly-ended 2019-20 campaign – five assists and one goal – as the Roazhon Park outfit finished third on the league table.

Traore, who has been with the Red and Blacks since 2017, revealed he has improved on his defensive and offensive game since teaming up with Rennes.

“Even if we, players are often judged on our offensive contribution, we must be able to find a certain balance,” Traore told the club website.

“I guess everyone has their own speciality, their own style of play. Besides, there are still a lot of players today who are much better defensively than offensively.

“I think I'm a modern player, who doesn't just defend. I try to be on all fronts, to be solid behind but also to be a good counter-attacker.

“I like having the ball, hurting the opponents by attacking and provoking. I like to take part in the offensive phases. In general, when a player can attack often in a match and project themselves with the ball, it's a good sign.

“When I started at Paris FC, I was still very offensive. It remains my preference today but I think I have progressed on the defensive aspect. I feel that I have more serenity in my game, defensive security. Of course, we can and must always progress.

“You must not centre on attacking. This style must be necessary to be attempted. Of course, I do this also in training with my teammates.

“I also had success this year, combined with that of the attackers who were precise and scored a lot of goals. I intend to continue working so that my attacks are even more decisive.”

Traore was a consistent performer for Julien Stephan’s side in the 2019-20 season, as he featured in 37 games across all competitions.

The defender will hope to continue his form next campaign and help the Red and Blacks challenge for the Ligue 1 title.