'I have a trophy you'll never have' - Rakitic on joking with Messi about cup 'he won't win'

The former Barcelona team-mates are still in regular contact after the Croatian returned to Sevilla ahead of the current season

Sevilla star Ivan Rakitic has revealed he has joked with his former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi over the Europa League, telling the Argentine that he has "won a trophy you'll never have."

Rakitic lifted the Europa League with Sevilla in 2013-14, his final season with the club before he made the move to Barcelona.

The Croatian spent six seasons at Camp Nou before making a return to Sevilla prior to the current campaign, where he has again become a key figure.

What has been said?

"I was speaking to Messi and said, 'You have won it all, have scored all these goals', but I told him, I have won a trophy you'll never have," Rakitic told LaLiga TV.

"You'll never win the Europa League!"

Rakitic's time at Barca

The Croatia international enjoyed six trophy-filled seasons at Camp Nou, starring alongside Messi and Co.

During his time at Barca, Rakitic won 13 trophies, including four La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey and a Champions League.

"Those guys weren't given anything," Rakitic added on his former Barca team-mates. "They earned their success. It's no coincidence those guys have won it all.

"Every player had a part to play. Each of them did things their own way, but it's always to win. We said in Berlin ahead of the Champions League final, 'With everyone together, no one will beat us.'''

Rakitic set to battle Barca in Copa del Rey

Rakitic scored against Barca last month in the first leg of the teams' Copa del Rey semi-final, which the Andalusian side won 2-0.

On Wednesday, the teams will meet again at Camp Nou in the second leg, with Messi looking to inspire Barcelona to a comeback that will seal their spot in the final.

