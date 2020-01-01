'I had to hurt one side' - Werner reveals why he ditched RB Leizpig's Champions League journey for Chelsea move

The soon-to-be Blues player spoke of why he is cutting short his participation in the German club's continental campaign

signing Timo Werner has revealed his decision to abandon 's campaign 'hurt', as he prepares to officially head to Stamford Bridge.

The German striker will officially begin his contract with the Blues on July 1 after a £47.5 million ($59m) switch to the Premier League was announced earlier this month.

However, the decision to join Chelsea quickly after the transfer fee was agreed between the two clubs means Werner will miss out the rest of Leipzig's continental campaign.

More teams

The club had already progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a crushing 4-0 win against across two legs.

Werner has contributed four goals in eight matches through Europe's premier club competition, including the winning strike in the first leg versus Spurs in London.

"Of course it hurts me that I can't help out [RB Leipzig] to play in the Champions League. But I'm a Chelsea FC player from July 1st and I'm being paid by Chelsea from then on, Werner told Sportbuzzer.



"It was clear that all parties - Chelsea, RB and my side - should and must settle this. Of course I tried to keep out of the Champions League issue as much as I could because it was clear that I would have to hurt one side. That's why my agent finally agreed it with the clubs."

Werner helped Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga - contributing 28 goals in 34 matches - before he packed his bags for his London move.

The 24-year-old became Leipzig's record goalscorer in his final match for the club on Saturday, with his two strikes against putting him on 95 goals, two more than Daniel Frahn's previous mark.

Article continues below

Despite being not able to participate in Leipzig's Champions League journey, Werner says he will still support his former team and hopes to even attend their quarter-final if the situation allows.

"I am forever connected to Leipzig and RB, will sit in front of the TV during the quarter finals and keep my fingers crossed - maybe I can even be on site in Lisbon," Werner said.

Despite joining Chelsea in the next couple of days, Werner won't be eligible to represent his new club until next season - meaning he can't help the Blues fight for the top four this campaign or feature in the semi-final against .