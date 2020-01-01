'I don't like to shout at anybody' - Alisson reveals how he controls Liverpool defence

The Premier League-winning goalkeeper has a calmer demeanour than many custodians - but he says it is to the benefit of his side

Alisson has lifted the lid on the techniques he uses to control the defence.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the game, having risen to prominence since signing from in 2018.

He played a key role as the Reds won their maiden title of the Premier League era last season, conceding only 23 times overall and keeping 15 clean sheets from 29 outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

More teams

He retains the faith of the manager this term, but does not have a traditional manner when it comes to communicating with his defence, as he showed as the Anfield club conceded three times in a 4-3 victory over Leeds on the opening day of the season.

“I don't like to shout at anybody and I don't like it that anybody should shout at me,” he told the Daily Mail. “When you make a mistake, you know that you make a mistake. We are professionals and we work every day on that. I have made many mistakes already in my life. Sometimes they led to a goal, sometimes they didn't.

'I know what I need to improve and what I need to do differently. So I don't need to tell Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez or Andy Robertson what they need to do differently.

"We speak to each other about what makes us all more comfortable with our movements but I don't believe that when you concede or make a mistake that you should be pointing the finger at someone. I believe in a different way. You speak in a better way and find a solution.”

He said that the shaky start was not alarming but instead simply cause for reflection.

Article continues below

“We don't need to say that that game against Leeds was a wake-up call,” he added. “On match day, if things don't happen how we want them to happen, we have to analyse that.

"We are always looking for what we can improve and that game brought us a lot of those things and we brought that to the next game against and we were successful and we kept a clean sheet.”

Klopp’s men have made a perfect start to their title defence, taking six points from six, while their next test comes against at Anfield on Monday.