"I don't know why you hate me so" - Azmeer Yusof begs forgiveness in retirement statement

Former Kedah defender Azmeer Yusof has decided to quit playing professionally altogether, he announced on Monday.

Just months after parting ways with , defender Azmeer Yusof on Monday announced that he has retired from playing professionally altogether, at only 30-years of age.

Writing on his Facebook account, the left back apologised for the decision, in a statement that hints at the religious direction of his post-football career.

"In the name of Allah, I, Azmeer Yusof am announcing my retirement from professional football. I want to thank my parents, family, friends and all Malaysian fans who have been supporting me.

"I'd like to apologise for not being able to continue your hopes in me. It's a heavy decision, yet it's one I believe in after discussing it with Syeikh Muhd Zainol Asri and Ustaz Moqti (Azmeer's Islamic mentors)."

Azmeer also took the time to cryptically apologise to his peers from his playing days, who he claimed are resentful of him for unknown reasons.

"To players who despise me, I beg forgiveness of you. Until now I don't know why you hate me so.

"I still pray the best for you. Whatever happened, we are still brothers in Islam. May we meet in heaven in the afterlife, God willing."

At the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in the country and domestic competitions suspension this year, Azmeer took the chance to concentrate on his fishmongering business, as well as on his plans of establishing an Islamic studies centre in Alor Setar, Kedah. He then opted to quit Kedah.

He now plans to concentrate on these two ventures in the state where he retired.

"Praise Allah for the chance to retire in the state of Kedah. Hopefully I will be received warmly here as a 'representative' of the state's residents.

"We will build our finances together in order to help those who are needy out there. WE DON'T NEED TO BE RICH TO HELP THE DESTITUTE!"

Throughout his playing career, the defender had played for a total of seven clubs, including , Negeri Sembilan, and Kedah.

He won the 2017 Premier League with Kuala Lumpur, and the 2016 with and the 2019 with Kedah.