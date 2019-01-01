‘I don’t know what’s happening’ – Fraser unsure what future holds amid Arsenal rumours

The Bournemouth winger continues to be linked with a summer move, but his focus is locked on Euro 2020 qualifying action with Scotland for now

Ryan Fraser claims to not “know what is happening” when it comes to his future, with the Bournemouth wideman continuing to be linked with a move to .

The 25-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract with the Cherries.

No extension has been agreed as yet, meaning that all concerned have a big decision to make this summer.

Bournemouth may need to cash in while they can still ask for a sizeable fee, while Fraser must mull over where he wants to play his football in 2019-20.

The international insists no definitive call has been made as yet, telling BBC Sport while away on qualification duty: "The lads have been asking.

"I don't know myself so there's no point thinking about it, wherever I'll be, I'll be. I don't know what is happening. I'm not just saying that."

Fraser recorded eight goals and 15 assists across the 2018-19 campaign to register on the radar of Arsenal and other Premier League clubs.

The Gunners have been urged to make a move, while the player himself has welcomed talk of interest from north London, but any transfer talk remains purely speculative for now.

Fraser added: "Wherever I'll be, if it's Bournemouth or if it's at somebody else, then all you can do is try your best and enjoy football.

"If you think about anything else, I'll probably have a bad game."

As things stand, Fraser is trying to keep his focus locked on international commitments.

He helped Scotland to an important 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday, in what was his first outing since Bournemouth’s season came to a close on May 12, and is now preparing for a meeting with on Tuesday.

"On Monday when we trained, I was a shambles, I was so bad," said Fraser.

"The lads were probably thinking, 'I don't think this is Ryan Fraser'.

"I'm glad I played well against Cyprus. If I didn't have that four weeks, I could've scored a couple. I would have probably scored my chances that I had. On Tuesday, I'll be better."