‘I don't know what the future holds’ – Former Manchester City star Bony still clubless

The 30-year-old is still searching for a new club after leaving Swansea at the end of his contract in May

Former attacker Wilfried Bony disclosed he is yet to receive a concrete offer ahead of the commencement of 2019-20 season.

The international is currently a free agent after leaving at the end of May.

He spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan with Stars League Al Arabi after struggling for regular playing time in the Championship.

During his temporary stint in , Bony returned five goals in seven league outings.

As he awaits the right offer, the Ivorian forward revealed how he is keeping himself in top form.

"I'm a free agent now so I'm following a programme of training, and I'll have meetings with my agent to see if anything concrete comes in and then we'll sit and talk about my future," Bony was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

"There's been plenty of talking but nothing concrete yet. But as always, I'm used to this, it's not the first time this has happened.

"The most important thing is that I'm feeling ok. I've got a personal trainer who has given me programmes to follow so I'm staying sharp.

"I've come from Africa to see my family and my parents there, but now I'm training and I'll wait for an offer and then go from there.

"I don't know what the future holds so every opportunity that arises, I will sit with my agent and discuss it."

Earlier this summer, Bony participated at the 2019 with Ivory Coast where he played four matches before their exit in the quarter-finals.