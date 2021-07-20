'I did not even believe it, it is just incredible' - Ballo-Toure reveals reaction after AC Milan contact

The Teranga Lion is the latest acquisition for the Rossoneri and will serve them for four years

Newly signed AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure has revealed he did not believe the Italian heavyweights were chasing his services until he officially signed for them.

The French-born Senegal player joined the Serie A charges on a four-year deal from Monaco, that will keep him at San Siro Stadium until June 2025. The former Monaco player has now revealed his feelings after realizing AC Milan wanted to sign him. He has further explained what the fans should expect from him.

"At first I didn’t even believe it. For me, it is just incredible," Ballo-Toure told Milan TV as quoted by RossoneriBlog.

"When I heard that it was true I still couldn’t believe it until I got to Milan. It is so exciting, I am really happy. It is a dream come true for me."

"How to describe me… I play aggressively, I am quick, focused, and mentally strong. I am a good person! I would like to tell the fans that I will give 200% for the shirt. It won’t always be easy but I hope they support me.

"Football has ups and downs, I hope they help me in tough moments. I’ll give everything to succeed and make them happy."

AC Milan finished second on the table and as a result, they will play in the Uefa Champions League.

"Yes, I have never played in it. With Lille we finished second, then I went to Monaco who had not qualified," Ballo-Toure continued.

Article continues below

"The Uefa Youth League is not a senior tournament, it is for young players. It is similar, but not at the same level. The Champions League is incredible so I hope to play in it soon to showcase my level and go as far as possible with Milan."

On why the 24-year-old decided to feature for Senegal

"My mother is Senegalese. I played for the French youth teams, but then the Senegal coach called me. I saw it as a big chance and we got on well. I wanted to honor my mother who was born in Senegal, so I chose Senegal."