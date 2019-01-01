'I could play if the Champions League final was today' - Kane offers Tottenham fitness boost

The striker has declared himself ready to face Liverpool in Saturday's final, but admits the decision to play him is out of his hands

striker Harry Kane has handed the club a huge boost by declaring himself fit to play against in Saturday’s final, some just five days out from the fixture.

The skipper injured his ankle against on April 9, and has played no part in any of the club's nine matches since.

The 25-year-old watched from the stands as his side overturned a three-goal deficit against in spectacular fashion in the semi-finals.

And in a timely boost to the North Londoners, the England ace now appears ready to make a welcome return in time for Saturday's clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kane said: "I could play if the Champions League final was today."

"I trained Friday, and I trained Saturday. I'll train this week and I feel good," he added.

"But, of course, all those decisions come down to the manager and who he wants to pick, who he feels is fit and ready to play.

"From my point of view I feel good, so we'll just see how this week goes and go from there."

As preparations for the Madrid showcase heat up, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the man who ultimately needs to be convinced.

And though Pochettino admitted Kane is progressing, he refused to make any promises regarding the striker's status for the final.

However, optimism is growing around Kane as England boss Gareth Southgate recently named him in a preliminary squad for next month's Nations League Finals.

The first fixture against the falls on Wednesday, June 5 – just four days after the all-Premier League clash in the Champions League, while the final or third/fourth place play-off against or is scheduled on Sunday, June 9.

Kane’s last competitive goal in any competition was in the national team's 5-1 victory over Montenegro in March.

Prior to his injury against Manchester City in the Champions League in April, the forward was in a rich vein of form, netting in five consecutive fixtures for club and country between late February and late March.