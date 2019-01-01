'I can't get my head around VAR' - Wolves captain Coady blasts 'confusing' rules after Liverpool defeat

The captain expressed his frustration after video reviews saw Liverpool awarded a goal before the visitors had one disallowed

captain Conor Coady says VAR is "ridiculous" and "confusing" for players after his side lost 1-0 to on Sunday.

Sadio Mane's first-half strike gave the Reds the lead in controversial circumstances, as referee Anthony Taylor initially ruled it out for a handball from Adam Lallana in the build-up. After a VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand.

A few minutes later, Wolves thought they had equalised through Pedro Neto, only for it to be disallowed after a VAR review deemed Jonny had been offside earlier in the move.

The decisions left Wolves feeling bitter about the result, as skipper Coady expressed his frustration after the game.

"We feel massively hard done by. I can't get my head around it. It is ridiculous," he told reporters.

"For me it is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision, but we're the players on the pitch and it doesn't feel right to me.

"Anthony Taylor is a great fella to speak to, but I ask a question and I don't get an answer.

"We thought [Virgil] Van Dijk handballed it, but the referee tells me Van Dijk is too far away. He played the pass!

"VAR is affecting the game, you can hear the fans singing about it. No-one has asked us about it.

"It is still confusing, I can't get my head around it, you don't get answers on the pitch."

Wolves' 3-2 win over on Friday was also overshadowed by VAR reviews and Coady is worried about the way it is being used in the game.

He added: "It is horrible for me, it is tough to take.

"A lot of people say it has come to the right decision but what is it, an armpit or a toe?

"It is so tough to take, it has happened twice to us in the last two games against probably the best two sides in the world.

"In the second half we controlled game and nullified Liverpool to hardly anything but it is so disappointing that we are stood here talking about VAR rather than the the game and the way Wolves played."

Meanwhile Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo stayed quiet when asked about the controversy, saying: "I am sorry. I apologise. I don't want to talk about. I don't want to talk about it."