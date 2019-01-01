'I can do more' - Messi claims he can become even better after winning sixth Ballon d'Or

The Barcelona star says that he believes that he can continue to compete at this level for quite some time.

Lionel Messi says that he believes he can still do more even after claiming his record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday.

The star was awarded the award in Paris on Monday as he topped the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award.

His recognition comes on the heels of yet another 40-goal season, as the ace guided Barca to another triumph.

But, despite all of his records and awards, Messi says that he is not yet finished as he still believes he can compete at this level for quite some time.

"I would like to thank the journalists who voted for me and have chosen me. And that allowed me to have this distinction. I want to thank my teammates in my club. This is remarkable. Thank you so much," he told L'Equipe.

"A few years ago, I received my first Ballon d'Or in Paris. And it was unthinkable what I was living at the time. Now I have a sixth. It's a different moment.

"I want to thank my family and my children. My wife told me that I must never stop dreaming, working, improving and have fun. I want to thank God.

"I'm happy to live this, on a personal level and also on the sporting side. I try every time to improve myself. I have the belief that I can always do more. This prize is always special, but what matters most is collective success."

Messi went on to say that he hopes to secure more Ballons d'Or in the future, even though he is set to turn 33 in June.

While Messi does not appear to be losing any of his powers, the Barcelona star did single out one player that could prove a threat for the award in the years to come: Kylian Mbappe.

"I could not imagine it. I would never have thought of winning even one," he said.

"But I am very happy. It's a recognition that makes me proud. Maybe I will win more. Maybe, I do not know when. Kylian Mbappe could too. Surely he's a great player."

Messi and Barcelona are set to face Mallorca on Saturday, with the Argentine having scored the game-winning goal in this past weekend's clash with .

Barca currently sit atop the La Liga table, but are level on points with and just one point ahead of third-place .