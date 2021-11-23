'I am not a child' - Pochettino insists he's focused on PSG amid Man Utd rumours

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has underlined his commitment to his current employers despite being linked with the vacancy at Manchester United.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the front-runners to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was removed from his post following Saturday's 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Watford.

But he insists that he will not be drawn on speculation over his future after just over a year in charge at Parc des Princes.

What was said?

“I am happy in Paris. I know the city well both as a player and a coach, I have always lived in this type of situation," Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday when asked about his current situation.

"Things happen and it's not my responsibility. “What I’m going to say if you ask me is that I’m happy in Paris.

“I am focused. I am very focused on football. I am not a child. I spend my whole life playing football and now being a coach. We are in a business where the rumours are there. I completely understand what is going on.

“This type of thing cannot distract (us). The rumours are there and we need to live with that. This is what we are living. We need to be focused. I am so happy in PSG. For tomorrow, we are so focused on trying to get the best result we can.

"I thought I made it clear. I have a contract until 2023. This season & next. I am happy with PSG. It is a fact. It is not up for debate. I am happy in Paris."

The bigger picture

Pochettino had been linked several times with the United job while still in the Premier League with Tottenham, prior to leaving north London in 2019.

Now he has once more appeared as an option for the Reds, who are desperate to put their stuttering season back on track.

Whether the Argentine would be tempted by a return to England is unclear, though, as he fights on several title fronts in his second PSG season.

The club leads Ligue 1 by 11 points over Nice after 14 games, while also being on course to qualify for the Champions League knock-out phase after picking up two wins and two draws in their opening four Group A matches.

