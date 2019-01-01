'I am getting scared' - Emiliano Sala sent fearful messages to friends while aboard missing plane

Haunting audio has been published of the Argentine attacker reportedly telling friends of his concern while in the air

Emiliano Sala admitted to friends he was 'getting scared' in an audio message sent shortly before his plane vanished from radar in the English Channel.

The Cardiff City record signing and a pilot are missing since their small aircraft making the journey from Nantes to Wales became unresponsive on Monday evening while flying off the coast of Guernsey, an island situated between the UK and France.

Argentine publication Ole released audio WhatsApp messages reportedly sent by Sala to close friends which revealed the 28-year-old's concern with the plane and the conditions he was travelling in.

"Hello, little brothers, how are you crazy people? Brother, I’m really tired, I was here in Nantes doing things, things, things, things and things, and it never stops, it never stops, it never stops," Sala said in a first recording.

"I’m here on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart, and I’m going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team."

A later message from the striker said: "How are you guys, all good? If you do not have any more news from in an hour and a half, I don’t know if they need to send someone to find me... I am getting scared!"

A search for Sala and the pilot commenced on Tuesday with Guernsey Police revealing no confirmation of the missing duo's whereabouts could be confirmed before the operation was called off to resume on Wednesday morning .

"During the course of the 15-hour search, which used multiple air and sea assets from the Channel Islands, UK and France, a number of floating objects have been seen in the water," Guernsey Police said on Twitter.

"We have been unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft."

The law enforcement organisation later used their social media platform to explain their pessimism at finding any survivors if the aircraft came down in English Channel due to the conditions and water temperature.

"We have found no signs of those on board. If they did land on the water, the chances of survival are at this stage, unfortunately, slim."

Cardiff released a statement earlier on Tuesday from club CEO Ken Choo, who said the club were "praying for positive news".

"We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team," the statement read.

"Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation.

"We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire club with Emiliano and the pilot.

"All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time. We continue to pray for positive news."

Sala completed a £15 million ($19m) move to Cardiff from Ligue 1 side Nantes on Saturday , and had travelled back to France to bid farewell to his former team-mates.