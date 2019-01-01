'I am a killer on the field' - Lukaku has 50th Belgium goal in his sights

The new Inter attacker can't stop scoring for club or country, with a notable international milestone now within his grasp

Romelu Lukaku has described himself as "a killer on the field" as he approaches his 50th international goal for .

Lukaku opened the scoring on Monday in a 4-0 win over Scotland as Belgium preserved their 100 per cent record in qualifying Group I and is now one goal shy of a half-century for his country.

As the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer, the 26-year-old admits though ruthless on the pitch, he is not pre-occupied by potential milestones off it.

"I'll get to that 50th goal," Lukaku said post-match.

"I have to say that I was more concerned with the 30th, when I was able to break the record.

"I don't dream about the 50. I really don't. I'm relaxed. I am a killer on the field, but not next to it. I was happy with that goal. It was a long time ago that we had scored another goal on the counter. If we can play like this, we are deadly. The best counter-attacking team in the world."

After seeing Kevin De Bruyne set up three of Belgium's goals, Lukaku also turned provider against and was impressed by his team-mate's sweet first-time finish.

"I am happy that I could give an assist to De Bruyne. He finished it nicely," Lukaku said.

"The finish was more beautiful than the pass itself."

After moving from to over the summer, Lukaku has hit the ground running in , scoring twice across his first two appearances.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has noted that the move has clearly benefited the striker, who he has never seen so happy and focused.

"This is the first time I have seen him free and happy. Going back to many camps I have not seen Rom so focused, so happy, so refreshed by the new challenge," Martinez said prior to the Scotland game.

"I think he is now ready to face one of the biggest footballing chapters in his career with the Inter Milan move. And he is very driven to be as good as he can for the national team, so I have been very impressed with his happiness and the way he is looking forward to the football ahead."

Since making his senior debut for Belgium in 2010, Lukaku has made 82 appearances and scored four goals for his nation at the 2018 World Cup in .