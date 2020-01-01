Hutton doubts Terry will want Bristol City job

The Aston Villa assistant manager has been tipped to take over at the Championship but his former team-mate doubts he will want the job

Former full-back Alan Hutton has backed John Terry to be a “fantastic” manager but doubts the former captain will be interested in taking over as boss.

The ex- star has been linked taking over at the Championship side since Lee Johnson was sacked from the role on Saturday following their fourth consecutive defeat.

Bristol’s hopes of competing in the playoffs for a place in the Premier League are over as a result of their recent form, as they sit 12th in the table and nine points behind sixth-placed .

Terry has been working as assistant manager at Villa since October 2018, having ended his playing career at the club when they earned promotion back to the top-flight.

Hutton played alongside the winner that season and saw enough to convince him of Terry’s potential as a coach.

However, he remains unsure if the 39-year-old would be interested in beginning his coaching career with the Robins.

“I’m not so sure – until he comes out and physically says it, I wouldn’t really believe it,” the former and player told Football Insider.

“He’s going to make a fantastic manager, I’ve obviously worked with him up close at Villa and seen how meticulous he is in certain aspects of the game, I know what kind of guy he is.

“Whether that’s the first one he would fancy, they are a decent side, mid-table in the Championship, I don’t know if that’s the first one he would want to take but he will want to step out on his own two feet at some point in the foreseeable future. Whether that’s the first one he’d choose, I’m not sure.”

Hutton is not the first figure to tip Terry to become a top coach in the future, as ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is convinced he will impress just as his old team-mate Frank Lampard did.

“I'm waiting now for Terry as a manager, now he's an assistant, but I think they both have the qualities to be a good manager. Of course, Frank is doing really well at Chelsea now,” the Italian said in May.