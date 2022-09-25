Hungary vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Hungary welcome Italy to face them at Puskás Aréna in a Group A3 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Hungary vs Italy date & kick-off time

Game: Hungary vs Italy Date: September 26, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Hungary vs Italy on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1, while the game can also be streamed through Premier Player HD.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Hungary squad & team news

Written off in a group with both Euro 2020 finalists and the 2014 World Cup winners, Hungary sit on the cusp of heading to the Nations League finals.

It will be curious to see how conservative the hosts are against their visitors, knowing that they only need a draw to see themselves through.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gulácsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders Lang, Kecskés, Szalai, Fiola, Orbán, Négo, Botka, Bolla, Kerkez, Mocsi Midfielders Nagy, Kleinheisler, Szoboszlai, Schäfer, Gazdag, Styles, Vécsei, Baráth Forwards Szalai, Varga, Ádám, Vancsa

Italy squad and team news

With victory over England, Italy have put themselves arguably in prime position to make the finals, despite trailing their hosts.

Of course, the Azzurri have already lost one major clash where they were favourites this year, and that cost them a place at the World Cup. Will they make the same mistakes twice?