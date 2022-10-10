Huge blow! Liverpool star Diaz ruled out until 2023 with knee ligament injury

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been ruled out until 2023 with knee ligament damage after coming off injured in the defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Diaz was injured in an innocuous challenge with Thomas Partey in the first half against Arsenal. The Colombian has sustained knee ligament damage and won't play again for Liverpool in 2023.

THE VERDICT: Exactly the wrong player at exactly the wrong time.

Jurgen Klopp cut a somewhat dejected figure when discussing Diaz's injury on Sunday, and no wonder. The Colombian has been a rare positive in a season of negatives for Liverpool, and this is a significant blow, both for the player and the club.

They were facing an uphill struggle to get their campaign back on track, and that struggle just got a whole lot harder. How they need others - Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez and the out of sorts Mohamed Salah - to step up now.

