'Hudson-Odoi would be a great signing for Bayern' - Matthaus backs £35m deal for Chelsea wonderkid

The winger would be welcomed at the Allianz Arena and could make a similar impression to Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a 'great talent' and would be an astute signing for Bayern Munich, according to club legend Lothar Matthaus.

The 18-year-old Chelsea winger has only made 12 career appearances but Goal understands Bayern have now bid £35 million ($45m) for his services.

Matthaus has been impressed by what he has seen of Hudson-Odoi so far and believes he would be a fantastic signing for the German champions, capable of making a similar impact to Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund.

“I saw him at the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest, where he assisted both goals and was on both wings,” Matthaus told Sky.

“Even in English junior teams, I have already watched him.

“He’s a great talent, reminiscent of Sancho at Dortmund. Fast, a strong dribbler, good vision and good finishing.

“I can imagine that he would be a great reinforcement for the champions.”

Although Bayern have bid for Hudson-Odoi, they may find it hard to land their man as Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reluctant to let him go saying he is an important player in his squad.

"To stay here is better for him," said Sarri. "He is very young but he is improving, especially in the defensive phase.

"I don't know the situation with the club but for me he is an important player."

Meanwhile, Matthaus feels RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has a tricky decision to make regarding his future amid interest from Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in the Germany international.

“Allegedly, Dortmund are now interested as well. It could therefore, apart from other top European clubs, come down to a fight between Bayern and Dortmund for the best German striker," added Matthaus.

“In the end, the question will be where he sees the best overall package and the most tempting one when he leaves Leipzig.“

“Financially, of course, a Bayern deal should be higher than that of Borussia Dortmund. But Watzke and Co. have managed well, have boosted the coffers and have a lot to offer.

“Should Timo have to decide between the two big German clubs, he will have to consider whether he can accept the big competition with Lewandowski and other world stars and what the club bosses and the respective coaches would make of him.”