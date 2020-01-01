Hudson-Odoi reveals he has recovered from his coronavirus symptoms as he confirms week-long self-isolation

The Chelsea star tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and will now be under quarantine for the next seven days

winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that he has entered into a week-long self-isolation period after recovering from symptoms of coronavirus.

The 19-year-old sent a message to supporters via social media confirming the news, after being officially diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from," Hudson-Odoi began.

More teams

"I'm following the health guidelines and self-isolating for the week. I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care."

Article continues below

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Chelsea reacted to Hudson-Odoi's positive coronavirus test by partially closing their training facilities, with Saturday's scheduled Premier League meeting with at Stamford Bridge now likely to be postponed.

The Blues have also cancelled Frank Lampard's usual pre-match news conference on Friday, with the entire men's squad, coaching staff and backroom staff set to join Hudson-Odoi in self-isolation.

More to follow.