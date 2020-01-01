Simpore nets five, Mulaudzi hits brace, Ramalepe score & assists thrice as Dinamo-BSUPC rout Dnepr Mogilev

The Burkinabe and the South African duo were impressive as Maleyew Yury's team extended a fine run on Wednesday

Salimata Simpore scored five goals, Lebogang Ramalepe scored one goal and provided three assists, while Rhoda Mulaudzi scored as well in Dinamo-BSUPC's 15-0 victory over Dnepr Mogilev on Wednesday.

The African trio alongside, Claudia Dabda and Bambanani Mbane, were returning from an almost two-week break following a historic Belarusian Women's Cup triumph over Minsk on August 31.

The Africans continued from where they left off before the short holiday as they inspired Dinamo to their biggest league win of the season in style.

Away to Dnepr, Karina Olkhovik got the encounter off to a fine start as she struck the opener inside the first minute for Dinamo in Mahilyou.

The visitors did not wait for too long to grab the second of the match when Ramalepe set up Simpore to score six minutes later, before both combined well to grab the third in the 10th minute.

In the 17th minute, Anastasiya Linnik assisted Olkhovik to bag her brace before she hit a treble off Yuliya Slesarchik's assist four minutes later.

The rampant visitors secured the fifth goal when Viktoriya Kazakevich teed up Simpore to net her third in the 24th minute followed by Olkhovik's fourth and later the Burkinabe's fourth and fifth.

On the brink of half-time, Dinamo reached a record 10-goal lead after Olkhovik scored her fifth of the match thanks to Linnik's assist.

On resuming the second half, Simpore was replaced by Mulaudzi and the South African increased the tally after converting a brilliant pass from Slesarchik in the 54th minute.

Ramalepe provided the assist for Mulandzi to bag her brace 20 minutes later and Slesarchik also scored in the 79th minute, before Ramalepe scored her maiden Dinamo goal eight minutes after.

Anastasia Shuppo also got on the scoresheet before the sound of the final whistle.

With her five goals, Simpore has now scored 16 goals in 13 league outings for Dinamo this season, while Mulaudzi has managed three goals in three matches and Ramalepe one.

Mbane made a return to the squad for the first time after almost four months on the sidelines due to injury but was an unused substitute, while Dabda played for 45 minutes before she was taken off.

The victory sees Dinamo record the 16th successive league triumph this season and have 48 points from 16 matches, which makes them 12 points clear of rivals Minsk, who have a game in hand.

After another three-week break, Dinamo is expected to continue their campaign at home against Bostor on September 27.