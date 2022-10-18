Howe warns Klopp 'to be careful' following Liverpool boss' claims that Newcastle can 'do what they want' financially

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has sent out a warning to Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager hit out at the Magpies' spending power.

Klopp agreed Newcastle have 'no ceiling'

Howe has now responded

Warned Liverpool boss to be careful

WHAT HAPPENED? The Newcastle manager has defended his club after Klopp was critical of the spending power of Manchester City and the Magpies. The German agreed with Dan Ashworth's assessment that Newcastle have "no ceiling" when it came to spending, unlike the Reds, and Howe has now responded to his words.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way. Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions," he said.

"Yes, the ambition is huge in the long term, but in the short term, we are trying to improve everything we deliver for our players and we are still working towards that. We are a long, long way from where we want to be.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A controversial £300m takeover of Newcastle was completed in 2021. The club have since invested significantly in the first-team squad by bringing in players including Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak.

IN THREE PHOTOS: .

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Newcastle have drawn more Premier League games this season than any other side (six). In fact, it’s only the second time they have drawn as many as six of their opening 10 games of a league season.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOWE & KLOPP? Both managers are in Premier League action on Wednesday. Newcastle host Everton at St James' Park while Liverpool take on West Ham United at Anfield.