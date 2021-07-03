How to watch Ukraine vs England in Euro 2020 Quarterfinals from India?

After claiming a big scalp in Germany, Gareth Southgate's men will eye a spot in the semifinals...

After the euphoria of overcoming Germany in the Round of 16, England must now turn their attention to Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

The mood in the Three Lions camp is high after recording a first ever knockout stage victory over their old rivals, running out 2-0 winners in front of a passionate home crowd at Wembley.

Ukraine will be expected to set up a similarly defensive line-up to the one that ground out an attritional extra-time 2-1 victory over Sweden on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch Ukraine vs England in India.

What time does Ukraine vs England start?

Game Ukraine vs England Date Sunday, July 4 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Ukraine vs England on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Ukraine vs England take place?

Stadio Olimpico | Rome | Italy

Capacity: 72,698 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 1937 (renovated in 1953 & 1990)

Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy is the venue for the quarter-final game between Ukraine vs England after hosting three Euro 2020 matches in Group A (sharing duties with Baku's Olympic Stadium).

It has been the venue for the final of the European Cup/Champions League on four occasions (1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009) as well as hosting the 1980 European Championship final and the 1990 World Cup final.

Along with Parken Stadium, Hampden Park and the Johan Cruyff Arena, Stadio Olimpico represents one of four 20th century stadiums being used.

Ukraine vs England: Team news & key stats

Artem Besedin has been ruled out for six months due to the knee injury caused by Markus Danielsson’s red card tackle against Sweden, while Andriy Yarmolenko will be assessed after hobbling off in that clash and Oleksandr Zubkov is also doubtful.

Mason Mount will be hoping to return to the line-up after only returning from COVID-19 isolation on the day of the Germany game, although Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier may not be risked after struggling for fitness towards the end of that game.

Key stats:

England have lost just one of their seven meetings with Ukraine in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-1 in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier. The last two games between the sides have finished level, with this the first meeting since September 2013 (0-0 in Kiev).



Ukraine have scored just three goals in their seven meetings with England, and never more than once in a match. The last four meetings between the sides have produced just four goals in total (2 each).



Raheem Sterling has scored three of England’s four goals at EURO 2020 so far, while only two players have ever scored more for the Three Lions in a single edition at the tournament – Alan Shearer in 1996 (5) and Wayne Rooney in 2004 (4).



Andriy Yarmolenko has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Ukraine's eight European Championship goals. Indeed, five goal involvements is level with Andriy Shevchenko (4 goals, 1 assist) for the most by a Ukraine player at major tournaments (World Cup & EUROs).

