How to watch Spain vs Portugal in Euro 2020 pre-tournament friendly from India?
Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as Portugal face Spain in a Euro 2020 pre-tournament international friendly match at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday.
All eyes will be on the Portuguese captain as he returns to action ahead of Portugal's title defence in the upcoming Euro 2020.
Where to watch or stream Spain vs Portugal friendly match
Editors' Picks
- Chelsea ace Pulisic targets USMNT trophy after making country proud with Champions League triumph
- Why Netherlands wonderkid Boadu is the top striker at the U21 Euros
- Messi & Aguero friendship could ensure Barcelona star's Camp Nou stay
- England fans worry after Alexander-Arnold limps off injured during Euro 2020 warm-up win over Austria
Sony Networks have the rights to broadcast Euro 2020 matches in India.
|TV Channel
|Online Streams
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Sony LIV & JIO TV
Spain and Portugal squads for Euro 2020
Spain squad
Luis Enrique announced a 24-player Spain Euro 2020 squad on May 24. The big name exclusion from the panel is Sergio Ramos, while Aymeric Laporte has been included following his switch from France.
Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon
Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta
Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian
Forwards: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia
Portugal squad
Portugal named their final squad on May 20. Cristiano Ronaldo will be once again leading the Portuguese squad.
Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva
Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro
Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho
Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva
Spain and Portugal fixtures in Euro 2020
Spain are clubbed in Group 'E' in the Euro 2020 alongside Sweden, Poland and Slovakia. La Roja begin their campaign on June 14 against Sweden followed by facing Poland on June 19. In their final group game, Spain lock horns against Slovakia on June 23.
Portugal are clubbed in Group F' in the Euro 2020 which is also being called the group of death, alongside reigning world champions France, former champions Germany and Hungary. A Selecao Portuguesa begin their campaign on June 15 against Hungary followed by facing Germany on June 19. In their final group game, Spain lock horns against France on June 23.