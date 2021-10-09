How to watch Spain vs France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League final from India?
Spain and France will be hunting for their maiden Nations League trophy when they lock horns in Milan for Sunday’s final.
Luis Enrique’s men overcame European champions Italy 2-1 in their semi-final, with a brace by Ferran Torres, while Les Bleus came back from 2-0 down to beat Belgium 3-2 to be in the opposite corner.
Here's how to watch Spain vs France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India.
Editors' Picks
- Why the U.S. loves Ted Lasso - A show about two things Americans used to despise
- From Real Madrid hard man to poker star?! The odd career of Thomas Gravesen
- 'Barcelona are the team to beat in Europe - we want to reach their level’ - Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Gallardo
- 'I'm still here and with a perfect manicure too' - How Angela Rullo defied sexist insults to become a top football agent
Contents
What time does the 2021 UEFA Nations League match between Spain and France start?
|Game
|Spain vs France
|Date
|Monday, October 11
|Time
|12:15am IST
How to watch Spain vs France on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2021 UEFA Nations League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Spain vs France: Team news
Match-winner Torres will face a late fitness test after coming off injured in the victory over Italy, with Yeremi Pino in line to replace him in attack should he fail to recover.
Lucas Digne has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury, while N’Golo Kante is unavailable due to COVID-19.