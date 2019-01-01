How to watch & live stream the Champions League final for free

Tottenham's showdown with Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano will be free to view for anyone in the UK with a decent internet connection

Saturday’s final between and at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano will be available for viewers in the UK to watch absolutely free.

The much-anticipated clash, which kicks off at 8pm BST on June 1, is the first time that two Premier League sides have met in the final of the European Cup since beat on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Moscow back in 2007-08.

It also represents a chance for managers Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino to win their first silverware with their respective clubs and is therefore a wonderful opportunity for both to shake a monkey from their back.

Each team has been praised for the attractive and dynamic style of football that they have employed this season, so the expectation is that the fixture will be one well worth watching.

BT Sport carry the rights for the Champions League in the UK and, of course, will be offering the final for users of BT Sport 2 and in ultra-high definition of BT Sport 4K UHD. The channels can be added to any existing Virgin or Sky TV package.

Although this is a subscription service and generally unavailable to the public as a whole, they will have the opportunity to watch game via the company’s YouTube channel – as was the case with the final between Chelsea and in midweek.

To access the match is simple. BT Sport will be offering a live stream from either their website, YouTube channel or their mobile app.

This was successfully employed last year, when Liverpool were again finalists in the competition. On that occasion they suffered an unhappy fate as they went down 3-1 against , with the performance of Lorus Karius, who conceded two soft goals, set to live long in the memory along with Gareth Bale’s stunning overhead for the Spaniards.

For those without access to a television or a stream, the match will be broadcast via BBC Radio 5 Live.

Klopp’s men will begin the weekend’s match as warm favourites to pick up a first European crown since 2005 but Spurs will do everything in their power to become champions of the continent for the first time.