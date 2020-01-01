How to watch La Liga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

As the La Liga 2020-21 campaign is set to get underway, behind closed doors, Goal tells you how to catch the action...

Spanish top-flight champions are set to defend their title, with the next season beginning on September 12 and the campaign set to end on May 23, 2021.

With Lionel Messi continuing with , the star power has not waned as far as La Liga are concerned. The Blaugrana will also be motivated enough to bounce back from the disappointing 2019-20 season under Ronald Koeman.

Real Madrid, however, will be the favourites as Zinedine Zidane looks to mastermind yet another successful season. The likes of and will also pose challenges to the big two, especially the former who are fresh off winning the under Julen Lopetegui.

All in all, it is set to be an intriguing season in La Liga. How to watch it in ? We tell you how.

Where to watch or stream the La Liga

La Liga in is available to be streamed Live on Facebook.



La Liga fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Sep 12 7:30pm vs Facebook Sep 12 10pm Granada vs Facebook Sep 13 12:30am Cadiz vs Osasuna Facebook Sep 13 5:30pm vs Facebook Sep 13 7:30pm Valladolid vs Facebook Sep 13 10pm vs Facebook Sep 14 12:30am vs Facebook

Matchday 1 of the La Liga is the first week of fixtures.



