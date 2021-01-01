How to watch India national team's friendlies vs Oman, UAE: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch the action of India's upcoming friendlies...

The India national team is set to play international friendlies against Oman and UAE in March ahead of their World Cup qualifiers which will take place later this year.

The first friendly between India and Oman, which is the Blue Tigers' first international fixture since November 2019, will take place on March 25, 2021 (Thursday) at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

India will then face hosts UAE in a friendly match on March 29, 2021 (Monday) at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Head coach Igor Stimac has named a 27-member squad that is currently training in Dubai, with the team having arrived in the city on March 15, 2021.

Where to watch or stream

The Indian men's senior national team's forthcoming International Friendlies against Oman and UAE on March 25 and 29 respectively will be broadcast live in India on Eurosport,

Return to top

Schedule

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Mar 25 19:15 Oman vs India Eurosport Mar 29 21:45 UAE vs India Eurosport

India Squad

The 27-member squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef.

Article continues below

MIDFIELDERS: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco.



Related links