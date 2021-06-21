How to watch Finland vs Belgium in Euro 2020 from India?
Belgium are set to take on Finland in their final Euro 2020 Group B game at St. Petersburg on Monday.
Belgium are coming off two wins and have already sealed qualification to the Round of 16. However, they will need to ensure they don't lose to Finland to progress as group winners.
Finland, assured of at least a third-place finish, have three points already and will look to pull off an upset against Belgium.
Here's how to watch Finland vs Belgium in India.
Contents
- What time is Finland vs Belgium?
- How to watch Finland vs Belgium
- How does Group B look like?
- Where will Finland vs Belgium take place?
- Finland vs Belgium: Team news
What time does Finland vs Belgium start?
|Game
|Finland vs Belgium
|Date
|Tuesday, June 22
|Time
|12:30am IST
How to watch Finland vs Belgium on TV & live stream in India
In India , the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
How does Group B in Euro 2020 look like?
Belgium will need to avoid a defeat to Finland to progress as group winners while Russia know that they can't afford to lose points against Denmark and leave their progression to chance. Denmark have a slim chance of qualification if they defeat Russia.
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Russia 🇷🇺
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|3
|3
|Finland 🇫🇮
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Denmark 🇩🇰
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Where will the match take place?
Krestovsky Stadium | Saint Petersburg | Russia
Capacity: 68,134 | reduced to 50% capacity, subject to increase
Games: Group stage & quarter-final (seven games)
Year built: 2017
The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia will host one quarter-final match at Euro 2020 and it will also be the venue for three games in Group B, as well as three games in Group E.
One of the newest stadiums of the 12 being used by UEFA, the Krestovsky Stadium was built in anticipation of the 2018 World Cup, where it hosted seven matches, including the third-place play-off.
It is home to Russian giants Zenit and the Russia national team also play there on occasion.
Finland vs Belgium: Team news & stats
Belgium do not have serious injury concerns and Roberto Martinez will look to give more minutes to Kevin de Bruyne and Axel Witsel who have just returned from injuries. Both of them made appearances against Denmark in a 2-1 win with De Bruyne playing a star turn. Eden Hazard is also likely to play a part and step up his match fitness levels.
For Finland, captain Tim Sparv will be hoping to return in midfield after being replaced by Rasmus Schuller for Wednesday’s defeat against Russia.
- Belgium have failed to beat Finland in their last seven meetings (D3 L4), their last victory over the Finns dates back to October 1968, in a World Cup qualifier (6-1).
- None of the last five encounters between Finland and Belgium have produced more than two goals.
- Finland have mustered just two shots on target across their two games at EURO 2020 so far. Since 1980, no team has ever had fewer than four shots on target over their three group games at the European Championship.
