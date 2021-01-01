How to watch Bayern vs Lazio, Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in India - TV, live stream, fixtures
The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League in currently underway in the Round of 16 stage.
Dortmund have advanced to the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 5-4 against Sevilla, while Juventus crashed out despite a 3-2 win at Allianz Stadium on accont of Porto's two away goals in the 4-4 aggregate scoreline.
Liverpool advance to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, securing a 4-0 aggregate triumph, with PSG progressing 5-2 on aggregate at the cost of Barcelona.
Manchester City cruise through to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach after beating them 2-0 in the second leg. Real Madrid advance to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Atalanta, securing the tie 4-1 on aggregate.
Chelsea have a vital 1-0 lead over Atletico Madrid while Bayern Munich enjoy a 4-1 advantage over Lazio from the first leg.
Here's how to watch the matches from India.
Contents
Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
Champions League Round of 16 fixtures
First leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Feb 17
|01:30
|RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 17
|01:30
|Barcelona 1-4 PSG
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 18
|01:30
|Porto 2-1 Juventus
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 24
|01:30
|Lazio 1-4 Bayern
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Feb 25
|01:30
|Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Second leg fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Juventus 3-2 Porto
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 10
|01:30
|Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|PSG 1-1 Barcelona
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 11
|01:30
|Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|Mar 17
|01:30
|Man City 2-0 Monchengladbach
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Bayern vs Lazio
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
|Mar 18
|01:30
|Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Related Links
Manchester City cruise through to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach after beating them 2-0 in the second leg.