How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in the Copa America 2021 from India?

Brazil enter the tournament as clear favourites having won last year's Copa America...

Hosts Brazil are to face Venezuela in their opening Copa America 2021 clash at Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Monday (IST).

After solidifying their spot atop the CONMEBOL Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying group, Tite will now turn his attention to Copa America.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in India.

Contents

What time does Brazil vs Venezuela start?

Game Brazil vs Venezuela Date Monday, June 14 Time 2:30am IST

How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Brazil vs Venezuela: Team news

Venezuela's travelling party for the Copa America has had at least 11 positive Covid-19 test results as of Saturday afternoon, forcing them to call upon emergency replacements in order to compete on Sunday against Brazil.

