How to buy tickets for Brazil v South Korea in Abu Dhabi?
Five-time World Cup winners to face South Korea at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on November 19 as part of Brazil Global Tour.
The fixture will take place on November 19 at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, with limited early-bird tickets starting at Dh120. It marks Brazil’s first international fixture in the UAE since October 2010, when the five-time world champions defeated Iran 3-0 at Zayed Sports City.
Brazil manager Tite announced his 23-man squad for the double-header against Argentina, in Riyadh on November 15, and South Korea – part of the Brazil Global Tour. The group includes the likes of Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Casemiro and Philippe Coutinho.
South Korea, meanwhile, are expected to be headlined by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.
Tickets for Brazil-South Korea can be found at www.ticketmaster.ae.