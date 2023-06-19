How serious is Gio Reyna’s latest injury? USMNT star picks up calf problem in CONCACAF Nations League final win over Canada

Gio Reyna impressed for the United States as they won the CONCACAF Nations League, but he also picked up another injury.

Playmaker provides two assists

Forced off at half-time

Waiting on full assessment

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented Borussia Dortmund playmaker helped to put the USMNT 2-0 up before half-time against their northern neighbours, with the 20-year-old providing assists for both Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun. Reyna was, however, to be forced off at the interval – as he was replaced by Luca de la Torre – with a tackle just before half-time leaving him in pain and sporting a brace as he took to the bench for the second 45.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for an update on Reyna’s fitness after seeing the USMNT successfully defend their Nations League crown, interim boss B. J. Callaghan told reporters: “The only thing I know currently at [this] time, is that it’s a calf injury. I don’t know the severity of it. We haven’t had an opportunity to do a full [evaluation].”

He added when asked if wild celebrations were delaying that process: “I can tell you that he would be someone that wants to be on the field. For him to come off the field, it must be something because he’s not wanting to want to come off. But I don’t have specifics regarding it, I can just tell you that it’s a calf.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While unable to go into any specific detail about how long Reyna could be out of action for, Callaghan was delighted to see the Dortmund youngster embracing the challenges put to him by the USMNT. He added: “What I’m really proud of him [about], is we’ve challenged Gio to do more work off the ball on the defensive side. He’s absolutely risen to the occasion.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

@USMNT

WHAT NEXT? Callaghan will remain at the USMNT helm for their upcoming Gold Cup campaign – another trophy that they are hoping to defend – before managerial reins are passed back in the direction of the returning Gregg Berhalter.