How Salah, Mane and Keita celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League trophy

The Reds were handed the coveted trophy on Wednesday and the African stars have taken to social media to express their joy

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have shared their feelings after were crowned Premier League champions on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were presented with the trophy during their last home game of the 2019-20 season against at Anfield.

The Reds secured a 5-3 thrilling victory over the Blues with goals from Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain which rendered efforts from Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic as mere consolations.

Salah was a key man in the title success, the international bagged 19 goals in the division and provided 10 assists in 33 appearances amid other dazzling displays.

The fleet-footed forward joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 from side AS and he has not failed to live up to expectations in all three seasons at Anfield.

Salah has now scored 73 league goals since teaming up with Liverpool and will now add the Premier League trophy to his , Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup diadems he had previously won at Anfield.

Mane has stood out as one of the consistent players in front of goal for the Reds since signing for the club from in the summer of 2016.

The forward had scored 62 league goals in his four-year stay so far and this season, he has bagged 17 strikes and provided nine assists in 34 appearances to ensure his side scooped the coveted trophy.

Keita’s campaign at Anfield has been blighted with injury problems which have prevented him from featuring regularly for Klopp’s side.

The midfielder is, however, now back to his best and scored a cracking opening goal against Chelsea. He has made 17 league appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists for the Anfield outfit.

The Guinea international had taken to social media to express his feelings after adding the Premier League title to the previous trophies he won at the club.

The African stars will hope to help Liverpool finish the 2019-20 campaign with a victory when they face in their last game of the season on Sunday.