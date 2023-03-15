How old is Cristiano Ronaldo - A timeline of his career so far

Ronaldo has been ageing like fine wine...

Cristiano Ronaldo, or Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, is arguably one of the greatest players to have graced the game of football.

He has several records to his name, such as the all-time highest international goalscorer, the player with the most official goals and also sits atop the UEFA Champions League all-time goalscorer's list.

He is currently playing for Al Nassr, having left Manchester United halfway through the 2022-23 campaign after losing his starting berth.

How old is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, in the Sao Pedro parish of Funchal on an island called Madeira in Portugal. He is currently 38 years old.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo start playing football?

Ronaldo started playing football at Andorinha when he just seven years old. His father was the kit man of the club which further helped him settle down quickly in football. At 10 he joined Nacional and spent two years in that club.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Sporting CP?

At the age of 12, Ronaldo appeared for a three-day trial with Sporting and he was signed for a fee of £1500.

At which age did Cristiano Ronaldo make his professional debut?

On September 29, 2002, Ronaldo made his professional debut for Sporting against Braga in the Primeira Liga. He was 17 years, 7 months, and 25 days.

At which age did Cristiano Ronaldo score his first professional goal?

On October 7, 2002, at the age of 17 years, 8 months, 3 days, Ronaldo scored a brace against Moreirense in a 3-0 win. This was his first goal in senior level football.

Timeline: Major events in Cristiano Ronaldo's career