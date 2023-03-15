How old is Cristiano Ronaldo - A timeline of his career so far

Soham Mukherjee
|
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr angry 2022-23Getty Images
Cristiano RonaldoPremier LeagueManchester UnitedAl NassrJuventusReal MadridSporting CP

Ronaldo has been ageing like fine wine...

Cristiano Ronaldo, or Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, is arguably one of the greatest players to have graced the game of football.

He has several records to his name, such as the all-time highest international goalscorer, the player with the most official goals and also sits atop the UEFA Champions League all-time goalscorer's list.

He is currently playing for Al Nassr, having left Manchester United halfway through the 2022-23 campaign after losing his starting berth.

How old is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, in the Sao Pedro parish of Funchal on an island called Madeira in Portugal. He is currently 38 years old.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo start playing football?

Ronaldo started playing football at Andorinha when he just seven years old. His father was the kit man of the club which further helped him settle down quickly in football. At 10 he joined Nacional and spent two years in that club.

When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Sporting CP?

At the age of 12, Ronaldo appeared for a three-day trial with Sporting and he was signed for a fee of £1500.

At which age did Cristiano Ronaldo make his professional debut?

On September 29, 2002, Ronaldo made his professional debut for Sporting against Braga in the Primeira Liga. He was 17 years, 7 months, and 25 days.

At which age did Cristiano Ronaldo score his first professional goal?

On October 7, 2002, at the age of 17 years, 8 months, 3 days, Ronaldo scored a brace against Moreirense in a 3-0 win. This was his first goal in senior level football.

Timeline: Major events in Cristiano Ronaldo's career

Event

Date

Age

Transfer to Manchester United

August 12, 2003

18 years, 6 months, 8 days

Premier League debut

August 16, 2003

18 years, 6 months, 12 days

International debut

August 20, 2003

18 years, 6 months, 16 days

UEFA Champions League debut

September 9, 2003

18 years, 7 months, 12 days

First Premier League goal

November 1, 2003

18 years, 8 months, 28 days 

First UEFA Champions League goal

September 26, 2006

 21 years, 7 months, 22 days

First trophy (FA Cup)

May 22, 2004

19 years, 3 months, 18 days 

First World Cup appearance

June 11, 2006

 21 years, 4 months, 7 days

First World Cup goal

June 17, 2006

 21 years, 4 months, 13 days

First hat-trick (Against Newcastle United)

January 12, 2008

22 years, 11 months, 8 days

First Ballon d'Or win

December 02, 2008

23 years, 9 months, 28 days

Transfer to Real Madrid

June 11, 2009

24 years, 4 months, 7 days 

Real Madrid debut (Against Deportivo La Coruna)

August 29, 2009

24 years, 6 months, 25 days

First goal for Real Madrid

August 29, 2009

24 years, 6 months, 25 days

All-time Real Madrid top-scorer

October 17, 2015

30 years, 8 months, 13 days

Euro Cup win

July 10, 2016

31 years, 5 months, 6 days

Fifth Ballon d'Or

December 7, 2017

32 years, 10 months, 2 days 

Fifth Champions League

May 26, 2018

 33 years, 3 months, 21 days

First World Cup hat-trick (Against Spain)

June 15, 2018

 33 years, 4 months, 11 days

Serie A debut for Juventus

August 18, 2018

33 years, 6 months, 14 days

Serie A first goal

September 16, 2018

33 years, 7 months, 12 days

100th Juventus goal (Against Sassuolo)

May 12, 2021

36 years, 3 months, 8 days

Serie A Golden Boot

May 23, 2021

36 years, 3 months, 19 days

Return to Manchester United

August 27, 2021

 36 years, 6 months, 23 days 

All-time international top-scorer

September 1, 2021

36 years, 6 months, 28 days

800th Career goal

December 2, 2021

36 years, 9 months, 28 days

50th club hat-trick (Against Norwich City)

April 16, 2022

 37 years, 2 months, 12 days

100th Premier League goal

April 23, 2022

37 years, 2 months, 19 days

Transfer to Al Nassr

January 1, 2023

 37 years, 10 months, 27 days

First Al Nassr hat-trick

February 9, 2023

38 years, 4 days