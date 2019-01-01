How much will FIFA 20 cost? Console game prices in UK, US & Australia

Goal brings you everything you need to know about how much the new EA Sports FIFA game will cost

Every year without fail, the launch of the newest edition of EA Sports' FIFA series generates excitement as fans scramble to get their hands on the game.

The release of FIFA 20 is not long away, with the autumn rollout nearly here, which gives plenty of time for promotion ahead of Christmas and the new year

Like anything, there is a price to pay for good quality content and anyone wishing to play the new game as soon as it's out may be inclined to put some money aside in anticipation.

Goal takes a look at how the new game will cost in the United Kingdom, the United States and .

How much will FIFA 20 cost?

The standard edition of FIFA 20 will cost £59.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US and $99.95 in Australia.

However, the Champions and Ultimate editions of the game will be more expensive on account of their extra features.

The FIFA 20 Champions edition has a price of £79.99 in the UK, $79.99 in the US and $119.95 in Australia.

Finally, the FIFA 20 Ultimate edition costs £89.99 in the UK, $99.99 in the US and $137.95 in Australia.

The previous two iterations of the FIFA series have been sold in three separate versions, with each offering a standard, special ( Ronaldo in FIFA 18 and Champions in ) and ultimate edition.

You can see a breakdown of FIFA 20 prices below.

FIFA 20 prices:

Console Standard Champions Ultimate PlayStation 4 £59.99 / $59.99 US / $99.95 AU £79.99 / $79.99 US / $119.95 AU £89.99 / $99.99 US / $137.95 AU Xbox One £59.99 / $59.99 US / $99.95 AU £79.99 / $79.99 US / $119.95 AU £89.99 / $99.99 US / $137.95 AU PC £54.99 / $59.99 US / $99.95 AU £69.99 / $79.99 US / $119.95 AU £79.99 / $99.99 US / $137.95 AU Nintendo Switch (Legacy) £54.99 / $59.99 US / $89.99 AU -- --

With more included in the Champions and Ultimate versions of the game the prices are naturally higher.

Offers are often made available during the build-up to the release, with loyalty discounts rewarding those who bought the previous game and early access discounts also on offer.

Article continues below

How much would a subscription cost?

It is entirely possible that a subscription model could be used to sell FIFA 20 and EA bosses have discussed the idea in the past.

In fact, EA already offers subscription services in the form of EA Access and Origin Access, which is available for PC.

EA Access costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year, which is cheaper than both Spotify ($9.99 p/m) and Netflix ($12.99 p/m).