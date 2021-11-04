How many trophies has Antonio Conte won? Italian coach's managerial record

Antonio Conte has never been one to back down from a challenge, having been a combative midfielder for Lecce and Juventus in his playing days, and the Italian continues to put those qualities to good use in a coaching capacity.

He enjoyed domestic and continental successes when leading by example on the field, with his intention being to emulate those efforts in the dugout.

Impressive progress has been made in his managerial career to date, which has included stints in club and international football, with Goal casting an eye over his enviable collection of trophies.

How many trophies has Antonio Conte won as a manager?

Honour Club Year(s) won Serie B Bari 2008-09 Serie A Juventus 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 Supercoppa Italiana Juventus 2012, 2013 Premier League Chelsea 2016-17 FA Cup Chelsea 2017-18 Serie A Inter 2020-21

Conte’s first managerial role came at Arezzo, with a second stint with the Serie B side in quick succession seeing him replace Maurizio Sarri.

While relegation was suffered there, success would be achieved in his next role as he guided Bari to the Serie B title in 2008-09, earning him further opportunities at Atalanta and Siena.

After seeing a return to Juventus mooted for some time, having become a club legend for the Bianconeri in his playing days, Conte was finally taken back to Turin as Luigi Delneri’s successor in 2011.

Serie A title glory was savoured in each of Conte’s three seasons with Juve, along with two Supercoppa Italiana triumphs – with 102 victories taken in total from 151 games at the helm.

A quarter-final appearance at Euro 2016 was the best that Conte could manage while in charge of the Italy national side, but more domestic success would follow at Chelsea – where he claimed a Premier League title and FA Cup win across two campaigns.

Another Serie A crown was secured when returning to his homeland at Inter, while also reaching a Europa League final, before heading back to England as the new boss at Tottenham in November 2021.

Alongside his collective titles, Conte has also been named Serie A Coach of the Year on three occasions, Premier League Manager of the Season and LMA Manager of the Year in 2016-17 and claimed three successive Manager of the Month awards between October and December 2016 while in charge of Chelsea.

How many trophies did Antonio Conte win as a player?

Conte started out at home-town club Lecce, but saw his potential noted by legendary Juventus boss Giovanni Trapattoni in 1991.

The next 13 years, taking a man with 20 caps for Italy through to retirement, would be spent in Turin, with 420 appearances and 44 goals recorded.

Conte captured 14 trophies while with the Bianconeri, including five Serie A titles and a Champions League crown, with the decision taken to hang up his boots at the end of the 2003-04 season.

Honour Club Year(s) won Serie A Juventus 1994–95, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03 Coppa Italia Juventus 1994-95 Supercoppa Italiana Juventus 1995, 1997, 2002, 2003 Champions League Juventus 1995-96 UEFA Cup Juventus 1992-93 Intercontinental Cup Juventus 1996 Intertoto Cup Juventus 1999

