How many goals has Harry Kane scored for England? Three Lions star's full World Cup, Euro and international friendly record

The Tottenham striker is the second-highest goalscorer for England

Harry Kane is on the cusp of becoming the greatest goalscorer in England's history, with just Wayne Rooney clear of the Tottenham star.

The Spurs striker has been scoring at will since netting on his debut for the Three Lions against Lithuania back in March 2015.

Since then, Kane has led the line for England, helping them to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 final.

But just how many goals has the Tottenham star scored for his national team in different international competitions and against which teams has he scored the most?

Let's have a look at the clinical striker's international record.

Harry Kane's total England goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

6

6

Euros

11

4

World Cup qualification

14

17

Euros qualification

13

15

UEFA Nations League

16

2

International friendlies

13

6

73

50

How many goals has Kane scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2018 World Cup

6

6

2022 World Cup

TBC

TBC

6

6

Kane's European Championships record

Edition

Games

Goals

Euro 2016

4

0

Euro 2020

7

4

11

4

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2018 World Cup qualifiers

5

2022 World Cup qualifiers

12

17

Kane's friendly goals for England

Games

Goals

13

6

Kane's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

San Marino

5

Albania

4

Bulgaria

4

Montenegro

4

Panama

3

Germany

3

France

2

Tunisia

2

Malta

2

Poland

2

Ukraine

2

*Data accurate as of September 19

