How many games will Kaoru Mitoma miss for Brighton due to Asian Cup 2023?

Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma will be with Japan for the AFC Asian Cup and will miss more than a few games.

Brighton will be without the services of their star player Kaoru Mitoma who will be with the Japan national team at the Asian Cup 2024. It is set to leave a sizable gap in the team's wide areas.

But just how many games will he miss? The answer to that question depends on a few key factors.

With Mitoma set to play for Japan at the Asian Cup, fans will be hoping the club can maintain their momentum in January and keep climbing up the league table.

Article continues below

How many games will Kaoru Mitoma miss?

The Asian Cup runs from January 14 to February 10, and Brighton are scheduled to play multiple fixtures during this period.

Mitoma, a key figure in the Brighton first team will miss at least two games due to his duties with the Japan national team.

The maximum number of matches he can miss is dependent on the performance of the national team. Should they shockingly crash out at the group stage, his absence could be limited to just a couple of games.

However, a run that culminates only in the final will mean Mitoma will be unavailable for up to five matches, including a potential FA Cup fourth round fixture if Brighton beat Stoke in the third round. He could miss the the third round FA Cup fixture as well due to an injury.

Date Fixture Missed Competition January 22 Wolves (H) Premier League TBC Potential FA Cup fourth round tie FA Cup January 30 Luton Town (A) Premier League February 3 Crystal Palace (H) Premier League February 10 Tottenham (A) Premier League

The Worst-Case Scenario for Brighton: If Japan reach the final and Brighton remain active in the FA Cup, Mitoma could miss up to five games.

Mitoma's absence is a blow to Brighton whereas his availability is a boon for Japan. He is one of the strongest players at the club and was also recently crowned Japan's best player of 2023.