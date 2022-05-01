How Iheanacho and Daka fared in Leicester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka were dressed for action as Leicester City bowed 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

The Foxes went to London aiming to claim all points at stake in their quest to qualify for Europe next season. Nonetheless, they returned home with heads bowed low.

Despite trailing 3-0, Brendan Rodgers’ men continued to fight until they pulled one goal in the 90th minute through Nigeria international Iheanacho, who drilled home a low shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for his fourth league goal of the 2021-22 English elite division campaign.

Interestingly, the Nigeria international’s effort came from his only shot on goal from the two shots he could muster against Antonio Conte’s men while making zero key passes, one aerial ball won with just 33 touches to his credit.

He was fouled thrice while making 17 passes with a passing accuracy of 82.4 per cent. Defensively, he contributed just two clearances.

For Zambia international Daka - whose league goal drought extended to 13 matches - statistics showed that he put up a fair display against Spurs.

Although he could only muster just one shot, he made one key pass, had 28 touches and a passing accuracy of 81.3 percent.

In addition, he made four tackles and was fouled thrice while he was dispossessed on two occasions.

Unlike Iheanacho, who was in action from start to finish alongside Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy, the former RB Salzburg star was subbed for Jamie Vardy in the 67th minute.

Following the defeat, the King Power Stadium outfit dropped to 11th on the log having garnered 42 points from 33 matches.

Meanwhile, Sunday's match marked Antonio Conte's 100th match as a Premier League manager.

For Harry Kane, he boasts of 17 goals in just 14 Premier League appearances against the Foxes with only Alan Shearer has netted more goals against a single opponent in the competition with 20 versus Leeds United.

The Africans are expected to be in action when Brendan Rodgers' men take on Everton on May 8 in their next league fixture.

Prior to that showdown, they would hope to help the club see off AS Roma in the Uefa Europa Conference League.