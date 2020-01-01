How Ajax goalkeeper Onana spent his summer vacation in Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions goalkeeper made the most of his break from football activities in Yaounde

goalkeeper Andre Onana spent his summer holiday in helping the less-privileged with food and basic supplies.

Onana, through his Andre Onana Foundation, visited four orphanages in Yaounde - the Central African country's capital.

The homes visited by the 24-year-old include Saint Therese Orphanage, Foundation Fact Orphanage, Sainte Rita Orphanage and Foyer - School for the Blind Children Orphanage.

Some of the items distributed are 25 bags of 50kg of rice, 30 cartons of soap, 20 cartons of oil, 19 bags of salt, 14 cartons of milk, 15 cartons of spaghetti, 20 cartons of sardines and 12 cartons of sugar.

The provisions were personally delivered by Onana and they are expected to meet the orphans' needs in the months to come.

Aside from the donations, Onana was involved in novelty matches organised by friends and acquaintances in his native town.

The 24-year-old, born in the Nkol Ngok region of Cameroon, developed his game at the Samuel Eto'o Academy before moving to in 2010.

He spent five years Camp Nou before moving to the to join Ajax in July 2015.

Onana has played over 100 games in the Eredivisie and in July 2019, he extended his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2022.

He has been a regular fixture for Cameroon since he made his international debut in an international friendly against Gabon in September 2016.

He has made 16 appearances for the Indomitable Lions and he was named in the Caf Team of the Year for 2019.