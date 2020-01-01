'Hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God' - Football world pays tribute to Diego Maradona
The football world is in mourning after it was confirmed that Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.
One of the greatest ever to have played the game, Maradona guided Argentina to World Cup success in 1986, and lifted two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup with Napoli.
The former forward also won the Argentine Primera Division with Boca Juniors in 1981 before spending two years at Barcelona, where he won the Copa del Rey.
Initial reports claimed the global icon had been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, but they were quickly followed up with confirmation that he had indeed died.
Football stars took to social media in the wake of the news to grieve the loss of a true football genius.
La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.— AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020
Per Sempre 💙— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020
Diego Maradona, one of football's most beloved icons, has died.— Goal (@goal) November 25, 2020
Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020
Día triste para el fútbol. Ha fallecido Maradona. DEP genio de este deporte. #maradios 😭 pic.twitter.com/o1oXUFmFPG— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) November 25, 2020
We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020
Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020
Legendary 💔 pic.twitter.com/BRd5oAXV9S— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 25, 2020
🙏🏼 Falleció Diego Armando #Maradona .— Planeta Boca Juniors (en 🏡) (@PlanetaBoca) November 25, 2020
One of the very best to grace our game.— Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest to ever do it. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/zl1zzDHiS1— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) November 25, 2020
Your memory will live on forever...— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 25, 2020
Wow! 😪😓 RIP to a Real LEGEND!!!! #Maradona 🕊💫 pic.twitter.com/Wf10gawPFq— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) November 25, 2020
FOR ETERNITY. #Maradona pic.twitter.com/H5Gtet12hO— Jeremie Boga (@BogaJeremie) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest footballers of all time.— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 25, 2020
