WATCH: History made! Marta Cox in tears after scoring goal of the tournament contender for Panama at Women's World Cup as incredible 35-yard free-kick arrows into top corner to stun France

Marta Cox made history as she scored Panama's first-ever World Cup goal with a stunning free-kick to shock France at the Women's World Cup.

Cox scores screamer from distance

Panama had taken the lead against France

Quickest goal at the World Cup so far

WHAT HAPPENED? In one of the moments of the tournament so far, Panama's No.10 fired in a beautiful opener for Panama against France. It was her country's first ever goal at a Women's World Cup, and Cox broke down in tears while celebrating with teammates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal gave Panama a shock lead against France, who were heavy favourites before the match. Herve Renard's side have since battled back to go ahead in the game, however, and now look set to top the group ahead of the knockout stages.