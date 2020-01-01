'His improvisation is brilliant' – Newcastle legend Ameobi impressed with Everton’s Calvert-Lewin

The Magpies’ great is in awe of the Toffees’ forward who has been in form for Carlo Ancelotti’s men so far this term

Shola Ameobi claimed he has been massively awestruck by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s performances for this season.

The 23-year-old joined the Toffees from in a £1.5 million deal on 31 August 2016.

Calvert-Lewis made a slow start in his first three seasons at Goodison Park – accounting for just 11 goals in 78 appearances in the Premier League.

This season, however, he stepped up his game to turn in 13 goals in 27 appearances – which earned him a new five-year contract in March.

He has made a strong case to be included in ’s Euro 2021 plans, and could make the final cut to the championship should regulars Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford get injured during the build-up.

Overall, the England youth international has done enough to impress the Newcastle great who is gobsmacked with his stirring qualities.

“I’ve been so hugely impressed with the way he carries [himself],” Ameobi said on Sky Sports.

“I remember when came here [to Newcastle] earlier in the season, I was so impressed with his movement and tenacity, he knows where to be.

“He is a striker who has got pace, got power and he has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.”

The 38-year-old also hailed the impact of Carlo Ancelotti and Duncan Fergusson on his development.

Calvert-Lewin has thrived since the Italian manager was named the club’s boss in December, scoring eight goals in his last 10 English elite division outings before the league went on hiatus owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since Ancelotti has been here, he just shows us the different types of goals he scores,” he continued.

“His improvisation is brilliant. You can’t underestimate the impact Ancelotti has had on him this season and also Duncan Fergusson.

“I just love his tenacity, he never gives up – he keeps fighting. He is obviously the huge star of the moment."

The striker is expected to lead Everton when champions-elect come calling in Sunday evening’s derby clash before heading to on Wednesday.

Ancelotti’s men are currently 13th in the log having accrued 37 points from 29 matches.